Billings woman charged with DUI in Helena
Lisa Marie Peterson

Lisa Marie Peterson

A 51-year-old Billings woman has been arrested for DUI in Helena.

Lisa Marie Peterson is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor negligent vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

On Oct. 17, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Custer Avenue and Washington Street for a crash. The defendant was traveling west on Custer Avenue and rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light. A passenger in the stopped vehicle had bodily injury as a result of the crash.

The defendant was identified by her Montana ID card and it was determined she did not have a valid license. Court documents state the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. The defendant reportedly refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test. She also refused to provide a breath sample.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

