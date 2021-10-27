Billings woman charged with DUI in Helena

A 51-year-old Billings woman has been arrested for DUI in Helena.

Lisa Marie Peterson is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor negligent vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

On Oct. 17, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Custer Avenue and Washington Street for a crash. The defendant was traveling west on Custer Avenue and rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light. A passenger in the stopped vehicle had bodily injury as a result of the crash.

The defendant was identified by her Montana ID card and it was determined she did not have a valid license. Court documents state the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. The defendant reportedly refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test. She also refused to provide a breath sample.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.