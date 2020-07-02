Billings man charged with theft of ATV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Peter Jon Hallberg Jr., 51, of Billings, was charged with felony theft of an ATV in Lewis and Clark County.

On June 24, law enforcement responded to Logan Street for reports of a stolen ATV. A witness reported seeing the defendant driving up on the ATV in question. There was also security footage showing Hallberg on the ATV.

Using the security footage, police were able to quickly locate the defendant. Hallberg confirmed that the male in the security video was him. The ATV was confirmed stolen out of Butte and had a matching vehicle identification number.

The defendant was on parole out of Billings. The ATV was valued at over $1,500.

