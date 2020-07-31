Billings man charged with marijuana distribution in Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 32-year-old Billings man is charged with distribution of marijuana in Helena.

Jesse Wade The Boy is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony meth possession, felony possession of property subject to forfeiture and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On April 12, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Road. A deputy noticed a vehicle running with a male occupant in the driver's seat. That man was later identified as the defendant.

During the investigation, a large glass container of what appeared to be marijuana was visible on a seat of the vehicle. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant applied for.

On April 21, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Court documents state that during the search police found a black wallet containing several hundred dollars in cash, two cell phones, a syringe, a glass pipe and multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes. Inside a backpack in the vehicle was the clear glass container with marijuana in it, more pipes with marijuana residue, a gallon plastic bag with 1/2 LB written on it that contained marijuana, multiple syringes, a spoon with white residue on it, a handgun and several empty plastic bags commonly used for drug distribution.

