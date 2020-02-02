Big Sky funeral notices published Feb. 2, 2020
0 comments

Big Sky funeral notices published Feb. 2, 2020

  • 0

LONG, Patsy, 86, of Helena passed away January 29, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News