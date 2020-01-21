Best Veterinarian

1st Place (Tied): Brenda Culver (MT Veterinary Specialists)

1660 Euclid Ave

406-4493539

Dr. Brenda Culver is an Alaska native. She is a graduate of Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine. She spent an additional year at Purdue University in advanced training in small animal medicine and surgery. She has a strong interest in ophthalmology and is a member of the American Society of Veterinary Ophthalmology.

1st Place (Tied): Mandy McGowan (Animal Center Veterinary Hospital)

1304 Cedar St.

406-442-3160

Dr. Mandy McGowan is a Helena native who graduated from both Capital High School and Carroll College. Since completing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at Colorado State University in 2007, Dr. McGowan has been practicing in the Helena area.

2nd Place: Keith Stav (Bridger Vet)

3rd Place: Heidi Wampler (Alpine Animal Clinic)

