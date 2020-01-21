Best Veterinarian
1st Place (Tied): Brenda Culver (MT Veterinary Specialists)
1660 Euclid Ave
406-4493539
Dr. Brenda Culver is an Alaska native. She is a graduate of Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine. She spent an additional year at Purdue University in advanced training in small animal medicine and surgery. She has a strong interest in ophthalmology and is a member of the American Society of Veterinary Ophthalmology.
1st Place (Tied): Mandy McGowan (Animal Center Veterinary Hospital)
1304 Cedar St.
406-442-3160
Dr. Mandy McGowan is a Helena native who graduated from both Capital High School and Carroll College. Since completing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at Colorado State University in 2007, Dr. McGowan has been practicing in the Helena area.
2nd Place: Keith Stav (Bridger Vet)
3rd Place: Heidi Wampler (Alpine Animal Clinic)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.