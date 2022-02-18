Best Veterinarian

Dr. Keith Stav and his wife Sharleen, both Helena natives, bought Bridger Veterinary Hospital over 20 years ago and have been serving the animals of the Helena community ever since. Dr. Stav grew up around a variety of animals in Helena and worked for Bridger in high school. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Montana State University. He received his doctor of veterinary medicine at Colorado State University. One online reviewer wrote, “Keith has been taking care of my fur babies for years and years. He is honest and forthright in dealing with the pets and owners. I love Bridger Veterinary Clinic, the staff and, of course, Keith. He is a good man who takes really good care of his patients.”