Best Veterinarian
Best Veterinarian

Winner: Bridger Veterinary Hospital

3104 Green Meadow Dr.

406-443-5874

For many people, their pets are more than just animals to them—they’re family. That’s why when it comes to caring for them, they want the very best. Bridger Veterinary Hospital offers accessible, full-service vet care for your small and large animals, including farm and ranch animals. One online reviewer wrote, “I could feel all the experience and compassion towards every person’s pet and every person also. I’m sure these veterinarians will do whatever it takes to help your pet from whatever situation has landed you at Bridger Veterinary. Thanks so much for everything you do!” From routine care, wellness and preventative care, surgery, and dental cleaning and care, Bridger Veterinary has you covered for all your veterinary needs.

Favorite: Animal Center Veterinary Hospital

Favorite: Alpine Animal Clinic

