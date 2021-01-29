Best Vegetarian Food

Located along Helena’s historic Last Chance Gulch, Murry’s has been offering up unique and interesting dishes made from scratch since 2008. From a variety of freshly made salads, soups and daily themed specials, there is something tasty for everyone. They regularly fix vegetarian and vegan meals like Thai red peanut curry, Moroccan chickpea vegetable stew, and Italian cabbage veggie bake. They also offer a waffle brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. For wholesome comfort food in a cheerful atmosphere, Murry’s is the place to be.