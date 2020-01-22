Best Vegetarian Food

1st Place: Real Food Market and Deli

1096 Helena Ave.

406-443-5150

(Real Food Market and Deli also took first place in the Best Deli and Best Organic Food categories)

2nd Place: Murry’s Café

3rd Place: Benny’s Bistro

