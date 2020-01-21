Best Used Car Dealership
1st Place: J&D Auto Sales
1645 N. Montana Ave.
406-442-2931
J&D Auto Sales is a family owned car, truck, and RV dealership that serves a large array of clients from all over Montana. They are a versatile dealership that also features a repair shop, a convenient detailing service department, and a number of specialized trucks and RVs. The team at J&D prides themselves on listening to the needs of their customers. They strive to make the car buying or leasing experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. With competitive pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service J&D Auto Sales creates a simple and painless way to purchase a world class automobile at a great price.
2nd Place: Helena Motors
3rd Place: Placer Motors
