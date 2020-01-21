Best Tire Shop
1st Place: Kolar Tire and Auto
3213 Euclid Ave/3398 Centennial Dr./3108 Euclid Ave.
406-459-3135
Kolar Tire & Auto was started by Frank Kolar and today operates out of three convenient Helena locations. They offer trusted and dependable auto service and preventative maintenance, name brand tires and wheels. They are also a towing service, providing roadside assistance and recovery to drivers throughout Helena and the surrounding area. Kolar Tire and Auto employs a well-trained staff of experienced mechanics specializing in the sale and installation of passenger car, performance, light truck, or SUV tires. Custom wheels are also available at Kolar Tire & Auto.
2nd Place: Eagle Tire and Auto Repair Center
3rd Place: Les Schwab Tire
