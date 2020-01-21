Best Thrift Store
1st Place: Good Samaritan Thrift Store
3067 N. Montana Ave.
406-442-0780
The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is the largest in the Helena area and continues to grow to meet the needs of the community. With a 40,000 square feet shopping area, you’re bound to find something every time you visit. The store sells everything from furniture to vintage clothing to knick-knacks and sporting goods. They even have bridal gowns year round. All items are at great prices, so you are sure to find a deal. The first 5 days of every month at the store features a 50% off sale. When you shop at the Good Samaritan you can also take pride in the fact that your dollars are contributing to the Good Samaritan Family Ministry, which helps hundreds of low income families in the Helena area.
2nd Place: Helena Goodwill
3rd Place: Funky Trunk New Liberated Consigned
