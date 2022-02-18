 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Thrift Store

  • 0

Winner: Good Samaritan Thrift Store

3067 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-0780

The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is the largest in the Helena area and continues to grow to meet the needs of the community. With a 40,000 square feet of shopping area, you’re bound to find something every time you visit. The thrift store sells everything from small kitchen appliances, to furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, vintage items, sporting goods and much more. They even have bridal gowns year-round. All items are at great prices, so you are sure to find a deal. The first five days of every month at the store features a 50% off sale. When you shop at the Good Samaritan you can also take pride in the fact that your dollars are contributing to the Good Samaritan Family Ministry, which helps hundreds of low-income families in the Helena area.

Favorite: FUNKY TRUNK New Liberated Consigned

Favorite: Big Sky Resale Thrift Store & Consignment

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News