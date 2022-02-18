Best Thrift Store

The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is the largest in the Helena area and continues to grow to meet the needs of the community. With a 40,000 square feet of shopping area, you’re bound to find something every time you visit. The thrift store sells everything from small kitchen appliances, to furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, vintage items, sporting goods and much more. They even have bridal gowns year-round. All items are at great prices, so you are sure to find a deal. The first five days of every month at the store features a 50% off sale. When you shop at the Good Samaritan you can also take pride in the fact that your dollars are contributing to the Good Samaritan Family Ministry, which helps hundreds of low-income families in the Helena area.