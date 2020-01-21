Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio
1st Place: DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art
631 Helena Ave.
406-502-2002
Located in the heart of downtown Helena, DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art has been creating unique works of art that will last a lifetime. It opened in February 2015. After an extensive remodel of one of Helena’s historic downtown buildings, DM6 Studio offers an “upscale, relaxing, and professional environment” for their clients. Owner, Deric Miller, and all DM6 artists are members of the National Tattoo Association and actively promote responsible health standards and business practices. (DM6 also took first place in Best Artist category)
2nd Place: Dermawerx Custom Tattoo
3rd Place: Tattoo Sindicate
