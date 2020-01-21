Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio

1st Place: DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art

631 Helena Ave.

406-502-2002

Located in the heart of downtown Helena, DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art has been creating unique works of art that will last a lifetime. It opened in February 2015. After an extensive remodel of one of Helena’s historic downtown buildings, DM6 Studio offers an “upscale, relaxing, and professional environment” for their clients. Owner, Deric Miller, and all DM6 artists are members of the National Tattoo Association and actively promote responsible health standards and business practices. (DM6 also took first place in Best Artist category)

2nd Place: Dermawerx Custom Tattoo

3rd Place: Tattoo Sindicate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments