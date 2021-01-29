 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Tanning Salon
0 comments

Best Tanning Salon

  • 0

Winner: Apricity Beauty Bar

1005 Partridge Place, Suite 5

406-439-6354

Get your glow on today at Apricity Beauty Bar in Helena. Apricity offers private, personalized spray tan sessions using South Seas technology, which is continuously voted “Best of the Best” by Allure magazine. Upon arriving at your appointment, a color consultation and skin analysis is performed. This allows the staff to select the best solution from their lineup to achieve your desired results. Monthly spray tan memberships are available as well as party packages.

In addition to spray tanning, Apricity also offers teeth whitening and cryo sculpting and tightening.

Favorite: The Tannery

Favorite: Planet Beach

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News