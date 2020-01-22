Best Sushi
1st Place: Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
2790 Washington St.
406-449-2742
From the moment the doors first opened at Nagoya in Helena, it has built a reputation for being the ultimate fun dining experience. Guests have the option of sitting on the “Hibachi-style” side of the restaurant or the sushi side. Those interested in traditional sushi rolls have the option to either sit at a table or right up at the sushi bar to watch each and every roll prepared artistically by hand with the freshest ingredients. Not a sushi fan? Try gathering around one of their Hibachi grills instead, where you are treated to dinner and a show as Nagoya’s chefs prepare your meal right in front of you over the grill. Don’t be surprised when the chefs start tossing food in the air and twirling their cooking tools about in a culinary acrobatics performance
2nd Place: Suki Cafe
3rd Place: Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya
