Best Surgeon

Dr. John Michelotti earned his medical degree from the University of Washington in Seattle and completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at their affiliated hospitals. Afterward, he was selected for advanced fellowship training in sports medicine at the Steadman-Hawkins Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where he worked with the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies, and the United States ski team. Michelotti brings his love of sports to his practice of sports medicine. He thrives on the care of athletes of all ages. He is the team physician for Carroll College, the Helena Brewers and the local high schools. He also is a team physician for the United States ski team. Dr. Michelotti is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine.