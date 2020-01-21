Best Surgeon

1st Place: William Harper (St. Peter’s Health)

2475 E. Broadway

406-457-4170

William Harper, MD is board certified with the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Harper earned his medical degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Harper completed his general surgery residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He completed a vascular surgery fellowship at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Dr. Harper also completed a year as the Chief Surgical Resident at Jewish Hospital. He then completed a surgical fellowship at St. Louis University. Before joining St. Peter's Health Medical Group, Dr. Harper was in private practice in Helena since 1988.

2nd Place: John Michelotti (Helena Orthopaedic Clinic)

3rd Place: Kerry Hale (St. Peter’s Health)

