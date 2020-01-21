Best Surgeon
1st Place: William Harper (St. Peter’s Health)
2475 E. Broadway
406-457-4170
William Harper, MD is board certified with the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Harper earned his medical degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Harper completed his general surgery residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He completed a vascular surgery fellowship at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Dr. Harper also completed a year as the Chief Surgical Resident at Jewish Hospital. He then completed a surgical fellowship at St. Louis University. Before joining St. Peter's Health Medical Group, Dr. Harper was in private practice in Helena since 1988.
2nd Place: John Michelotti (Helena Orthopaedic Clinic)
3rd Place: Kerry Hale (St. Peter’s Health)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.