Best Sports Bar
Best Sports Bar

Winner: Windbag Saloon & Grill

19 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-3520

(Windbag Saloon & Grill was also the winner in Best Bar Food, Best Outdoor Dining, and Best Place for Happy Hour categories)

Favorite: Buffalo Wild Wings

Favorite: Papa Ray’s

