Best Sports Bar Jan 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winner: Windbag Saloon & Grill19 S. Last Chance Gulch406-443-3520(Windbag Saloon & Grill was also the winner in Best Bar Food, Best Outdoor Dining, and Best Place for Happy Hour categories)Favorite: Buffalo Wild WingsFavorite: Papa Ray’s 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Windbag Last Chance Gulch Happy Hour Saloon & Grill Category Sports Bar Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story EATING AND DRINKING CATEGORIES 5 hrs ago