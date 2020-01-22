Best Sports Bar

1st Place: Buffalo Wild Wings

3190 N. Sanders St.

406-495-9464

The Buffalo Wild Wings chain started in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio with a three part mission: wings, beer and sports. In fulfilling their mission they say they served more than a billion wings in 2013, 27 million each week. On Super Bowl Sunday 2015, they served 11 million wings. With 21 signature sauces and seasonings to try on your wings and televisions broadcasting sporting events along every wall, your taste buds will feel as excited as you are while watching the big game.

2nd Place: Windbag Saloon and Grill

3rd Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille

