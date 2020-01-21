Best Sporting Goods Store
1st Place: Capital Sports
1092 Helena Ave.
406-443-2978
For some 50 years, Capital Sports and Western Wear has been Helena’s go-to store for sporting goods. Since their inception, Capital Sports has made it their goal to offer the best quality and highest performance products at fair prices for the outdoor enthusiast. That’s why they have always been a regional leader in sales of outdoor gear, clothing and footwear. Capital Sport’s staff is just as passionate about outdoor recreation as you so come take advantage of their knowledge before your next adventure.
2nd Place: Bob Ward’s Sports and Outdoors
3rd Place: Sportsman’s Warehouse
