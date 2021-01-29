Best Sporting Goods Store

Founded in 1970, Capital Sports is dedicated to helping you make the most of your time enjoying the Last Best Place, whether it be by hiking, camping, fishing, shooting, hunting, or any other recreational means. For product expertise and local knowledge, for the.... how to, where to, know how, Capital Sports can get you going on your next outdoor experience. The current owners, Ed Beall, Dave Tobel and Bart Bratlien collectively bring nearly 100 years of gear knowledge and Montana experiences to the company. They work hard to select and stock the best gear, footwear, and clothing for Montana outdoor adventures.