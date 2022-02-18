 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Spa

Winner: Opulence Health Primary Care, Women's Health & Medical Aesthetics

251 Saddle Dr.

406-315-5855

Opulence Health promises to “restore and renew” their clients through its primary medical care and state-of-the-art advanced aesthetic services. They offer a wide range of aesthetic services, including things like laser hair and pigment removal, injectables, facials, and body waxing. Every person on the Opulence team takes great pride in offering the most up-to-date primary care, women's health and progressive aesthetic techniques in a relaxed, no pressure atmosphere, provided by the most genuine, knowledgeable and experienced professionals in their specialties. Opulence Health will help restore the effects of time on your inner and outer self and leave you with a more healthy and youthful appearance.

(Opulence Health Primary Care, Women’s Health & Medical Aesthetics was also the winner in the Best Esthetician category).

Favorite: Skin Esteem

Favorite: Crafted Aesthetics

