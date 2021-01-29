 Skip to main content
Best Spa
Best Spa

Winner: Broadwater Hot Springs & Fitness

4920 W. US-12

406-443-5777

Helena’s only natural hot springs is located just 10 minutes from Downtown Helena. There are several outdoor pools available to comfortably swim in year-round. All pools are filled with therapeutic natural hot springs water from their artesian well and cooled to comfortable temperatures with natural cold springs water. Stop by and visit for a relaxing and refreshing soak. While you’re there, be sure to grab a drink and bite to eat from the Springs Taproom and Grill that serves up “traditional Montana flavors in new and innovative ways.”

Favorite: Opulence Health: Medical & Same Day Urgent Care, Women’s Health & Medical Aesthetics

Favorite: Crafted Aesthetics

