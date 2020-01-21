Best Spa

1st Place: Broadwater Hot Springs and Fitness

4920 W. HWY 12

406-443-5777

Helena’s only natural hot springs is located just 10 minutes from Downtown Helena. There are several outdoor pools available to comfortably swim in year round. All pools are filled with therapeutic natural hot springs water from their artesian well and cooled to comfortable temperatures with natural cold springs water. Stop by and visit for a relaxing and refreshing soak. While you’re there, be sure to grab a drink and bite to eat from the Springs Taproom and Grill that serves up “traditional Montana flavors in new and innovative ways.” 

2nd Place: Opulence Health Primary Care and Aesthetics

3rd Place: Her Alibi

