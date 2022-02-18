 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Shoe Store

  • 0

Winner: The Base Camp

5 West Broadway

406-443-5360

The Base Camp is a Montana owned company since 1975 with folks that love to share the grand experience of Montana and the Northern Rockies. They love where we live, work, and play and want to help customers enjoy our part of the country to the fullest. The Base Camp has the knowledgeable staff to direct you to all of Montana’s special places and what you need to get the most out of your visit. Whether you need the right gear and equipment for enjoying our wild lands or just comfortable and durable casual clothing to enjoy the Montana lifestyle, The Base Camp has it all. They offer the best in footwear to take you through all adventures, from urban casual lines like Dansko, Clark, & Keen, to rugged hiking footwear from Asolo, Oboz, La Sportiva, & Vasque. The Base Camp is your local footwear specialist and they guarantee your fit.

Favorite: Famous Footwear

Favorite: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News