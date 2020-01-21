Best Server
1st Place: Dean Mack (Brewhouse Pub and Grill)
939 Getchell St.
406-457-9390
Dean Mack has been a server at the Brewhouse Pub & Grill for the past nine years. According to Kitty Brown, Brewhouse owner, Mack is “Very professional, personable, and responsible.” Brown credits his success as a server to the multitude of people he knows on a personal level in town.
2nd Place: Samantha Stephenson (The Wassweiler)
3rd Place: Sean Kelly (On Broadway)
