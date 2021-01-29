Best Server

Winner: Sean Kelly (On Broadway)
106 E. Broadway
406-443-1929
Sean Kelly is one of On Broadway’s most experienced servers and has been working there since 2001. Kelly loves his job and it really shows in his attitude, work ethic, and customer service. What he loves most about On Broadway is the consistency over the years - the kind, loyal customers and the hard-working staff. His customers love his attention to detail, his authenticity, and his million-dollar smile.
(On Broadway was also the winner in the Best Appetizer, Best Place to Get Dinner, Best Restaurant, Best Waitstaff, Best Customer Service, Best Bartender, and Best Chef categories)
Favorite: Shayna (Shellies Country Café)
Favorite: Annie (Main Street Eats)