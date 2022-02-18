 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Senior Living Facility

Winner: Touchmark on Saddle Drive

915 Saddle Dr.

406-558-4673

Serving the Helena community since 1997, Touchmark on Saddle Drive enjoys a stunning setting on 11.5 green acres in Helena. After three development phases, the last of which was completed in 2013, the community has grown to include 205 homes and employ nearly 150 team members. Today it offers cottage homes, independent and assisted living services, and memory care. At Touchmark, they believe that it is a privilege to enhance the daily experience of seniors and support pursuing interests and passions. With first-rate amenities, award-winning features such as their Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program, an outstanding culinary program, and a dedicated professional team, the community uniquely addresses the needs of a dynamic population eager to move into the next adventure. Currently offering safe private and virtual tours.

Favorite: Beehive Homes of Helena

Favorite: Hunters Pointe

