Best Senior Living Facility

1st Place: Touchmark

915 Saddle Dr.

406-204-4230

Touchmark is situated on 11.5 green acres in Helena. With first-rate amenities, award-winning features, such as their Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program, an outstanding culinary program, and a dedicated professional team, the Touchmark community uniquely addresses the needs of a dynamic population eager to move into the next adventure. The staff at Touchmark invite residents to embrace a new kind of home, one that frees people to enjoy their life to the fullest.

2nd Place: Hunters Pointe

3rd Place: Edgewood Helena

