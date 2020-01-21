Best Senior Living Facility
1st Place: Touchmark
915 Saddle Dr.
406-204-4230
Touchmark is situated on 11.5 green acres in Helena. With first-rate amenities, award-winning features, such as their Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program, an outstanding culinary program, and a dedicated professional team, the Touchmark community uniquely addresses the needs of a dynamic population eager to move into the next adventure. The staff at Touchmark invite residents to embrace a new kind of home, one that frees people to enjoy their life to the fullest.
2nd Place: Hunters Pointe
3rd Place: Edgewood Helena
