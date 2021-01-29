 Skip to main content
Best Senior Living Facility
Best Senior Living Facility

Winner: Touchmark on Saddle Drive

915 Saddle Dr.

406-204-0985

Celebrating 40 years of hospitality, Touchmark on Saddle Drive enjoys a stunning setting on 11.5 green acres in Helena. At Touchmark, they believe that it is a privilege to enhance the daily experience of seniors and support pursuing interests and passions. With first-rate amenities, award-winning features such as a Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program™ program, an outstanding culinary program, and a dedicated professional team, the community uniquely addresses the needs of a dynamic population eager to move into the next adventure.

Favorite: Beehive Homes of Helena

Favorite: Hunters Pointe

