Best Senior Living Facility

Celebrating 40 years of hospitality, Touchmark on Saddle Drive enjoys a stunning setting on 11.5 green acres in Helena. At Touchmark, they believe that it is a privilege to enhance the daily experience of seniors and support pursuing interests and passions. With first-rate amenities, award-winning features such as a Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program™ program, an outstanding culinary program, and a dedicated professional team, the community uniquely addresses the needs of a dynamic population eager to move into the next adventure.