Best Seafood
Best Seafood

Winner: Nagoya | Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

2790 Washington St.

406-449-2742

(Nagoya | Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi was also the winner in the Best Asian Food category)

Favorite: On Broadway

Favorite: Lucca’s Fine Italian

