Best Sandwich Shop
1st Place: Steffano’s U-Bake Pizza and Sub Shoppe
2100 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-442-2070
Steffano’s has been Helena’s go-to u-bake pizza and sub shop since 1982. Started by Ron and Deb Stefanik, the business has continued to grow in size and menu selection throughout the years. But throughout it all, the delectable food and friendly customer service, and relaxing atmosphere have remained exactly the same. Today, Steffano’s serves up ready to bake pizzas, hot and cold sub sandwiches, soups and salads, and St. Louis style BBQ ribs. If you’re looking for a quick meal on the go, try their taco, pizza or BBQ rollups—a local favorite! If you have time to dine in, be sure to take in Deb’s collection of 50s and 60s memorabilia adorning the walls.
2nd Place: Staggering Ox
3rd Place: Great Harvest Bread Company
