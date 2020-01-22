Best Sandwich Shop

1st Place: Steffano’s U-Bake Pizza and Sub Shoppe

2100 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-442-2070

Steffano’s has been Helena’s go-to u-bake pizza and sub shop since 1982. Started by Ron and Deb Stefanik, the business has continued to grow in size and menu selection throughout the years. But throughout it all, the delectable food and friendly customer service, and relaxing atmosphere have remained exactly the same.  Today, Steffano’s serves up ready to bake pizzas, hot and cold sub sandwiches, soups and salads, and St. Louis style BBQ ribs. If you’re looking for a quick meal on the go, try their taco, pizza or BBQ rollups—a local favorite! If you have time to dine in, be sure to take in Deb’s collection of 50s and 60s memorabilia adorning the walls.

2nd Place: Staggering Ox

3rd Place: Great Harvest Bread Company

