Best Salad

1st Place: On Broadway

106 E. Broadway

406-443-1929

(On Broadway also took first place in the Best Date Night Location, Best Dinner, Best Restaurant, and Best Seafood categories.)

2nd Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille

3rd Place: Mackenzie River Pizza

