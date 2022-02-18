Best Salad

Step into a Montana style adventure for your senses when eating at Mackenzie River Pizza Co. The restaurant is known for serving up a creative assortment of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and beer and wine in a causal, rustic setting. For a meal bursting with healthy freshness, try one of their larger-than-life salads. From their Greek, wedge, and Thai salads to southwest chop and Taos, every salad at Mackenzie River is full of ingredients both fresh and flavorful.