Best Retail Beer Selection

Open since 2014, Helena’s Super 1 Foods is a full-service supermarket that offers a large natural/organic foods department as well as a wide selection of seafood, beer and wine, and fresh bakery items. Whether you are looking for ciders, craft, domestics, imports, singles, or spiked seltzers, Super 1 Foods offers an extensive beer selection worth browsing. Super 1 is owned and operated by the McIntire family, which owns and operates over a dozen stores in Montana and Idaho.