Best Realtor/Broker

1st Place: Jolene Lloyd (Century 21 Heritage Realty)

1221 Echelon Place Suite C

406-443-1432

Born and raised in Montana, Jolene Lloyd graduated from Carroll College prior to starting a career as a Realtor. Being a Realtor is Lloyd’s passion and she enjoys working with both buyers and sellers in and around the Helena area to help purchase or sell their homes. She knows that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will ever make, so she strives to be there for her clients to help every step of the way. According to one online reviewer, “Jolene Lloyd's extensive understanding of the Helena market gave us great confidence that she would get the best price for our home. She constantly re-evaluated the market to ensure we received the highest amount possible.”

2nd Place: Mary Hibbard (Windermere Helena)

3rd Place: Toby McDonnell (North Star Realty)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments