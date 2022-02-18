Best Realtor/Broker

Sassion Beckman is a Montana native and new Realtor to the Helena area at EXIT Realty. She fell in love with real estate after obtaining a degree in accounting from Montana State University Billings. She has been harnessing her skills with real estate training from some of Helena's top Realtors. Beckman enjoys working with and educating first time home buyers as she helps them land their dream home. She credits her patience and negotiating and analytical skills with helping get her clients the best listing and selling price.