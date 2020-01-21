Best Real Estate Agency

1st Place: Big Sky Brokers

800 N. Benton Ave.

406-443-1300

Founded in 2001, Big Sky Brokers has a selective team of the most experienced and reputable agents in Helena and surrounding areas. Today the firm includes more than 25 full time brokers representing diverse backgrounds and impressive track records in Helena real estate, including residential homes, land, commercial, investment, and development real estate transactions. The Big Sky team maintains comprehensive knowledge of Montana real estate markets in the communities of Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Clancy, Jefferson City, Avon, Boulder, Craig, Elliston, Lincoln, Townsend, and Wolf Creek.

2nd Place: Century 21 Heritage Realty

3rd Place: Joyner Realty

