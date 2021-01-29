Best Produce Department

Open since 2014, Helena’s Super 1 Foods is a full-service supermarket that offers a large natural/organic foods department as well as a wide selection of seafood, wine, and fresh bakery items. Their produce section stocks only the highest quality fruits and vegetables as well as salads mixes. Super 1 only uses suppliers that have field and dock inspectors that pick the best lots coming out of the field. They work with both local and global suppliers, like Dole, Green Giant, and Chiquita to provide the best selection of fresh produce items possible. Super 1 is owned and operated by the McIntire family, which owns and operates over a dozen stores in Montana and Idaho.