Best Produce Department

1st Place: Super 1 Foods

3120 Queen Anne St.

406-422-2348

Open since June 2014, Helena’s Super 1 Foods is a full service supermarket that offers a large natural/organic foods department as well as a wide selection of seafood, wine, and fresh bakery items. Super 1 is owned and operated by the McIntire family, which owns and operates over a dozen stores in Montana and Idaho.

2nd Place: Safeway

3rd Place: WinCo Foods

