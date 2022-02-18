 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Plumber

Winner: Luke Campbell (Shedhorn Plumbing)

1410 Orange St.

406-437-1666

Locally owned and operated, Shedhorn Plumbing offers full-service plumbing and heating sales, service, and repair on residential and commercial projects. As part of the Shedhorn team, Luke Campbell strives to go above and beyond for his customers. As one online reviewer wrote, “Luke did a great job. It looks so clean, neat and accessible! It's obvious he takes pride in his work. He thinks out of the box and is efficient and knowledgeable. He arrived on time and even called to say he was on his way.”

Favorite: Matt Losey (City Plumbing & Heating)

Favorite: Kyle Hedden (Montana City Plumbing and Heating)

