Best Plant Nursery
1st Place: Valley Farms
250 Mill Rd.
406-458-5528
Valley Farms has been Helena’s complete garden center and nursery since 1974. They grow a wide variety of perennials and flowering ornament plants and offer Montana hardy trees and shrubs. They specialize in organic alternatives to gardening and are known for their juicy vine ripened, pesticide free tomatoes grown on site. Valley Farms also hosts a variety of gardening classes from April through May.
2nd Place: Chadwick Nursery
3rd Place: Gardenwerks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.