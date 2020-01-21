Best Plant Nursery

1st Place: Valley Farms

250 Mill Rd.

406-458-5528

Valley Farms has been Helena’s complete garden center and nursery since 1974. They grow a wide variety of perennials and flowering ornament plants and offer Montana hardy trees and shrubs. They specialize in organic alternatives to gardening and are known for their juicy vine ripened, pesticide free tomatoes grown on site. Valley Farms also hosts a variety of gardening classes from April through May.

2nd Place: Chadwick Nursery

3rd Place: Gardenwerks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments