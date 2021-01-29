 Skip to main content
Best Plant Nursery
Best Plant Nursery

Winner: Gardenwerks: Landscaping, Garden Center, Flower Farm & Florist

3225 Cooney Dr.

406-442-5008

Gardenwerks of Helena is a landscape-design firm that specializes in residential landscape remodels, new installations, landscape maintenance, and water features. The team at Gardenwerks believes that landscaping should be an exciting adventure that incorporates the client’s personality. They offer high quality trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, and grasses that thrive in the local area and utilize local area growing knowledge to make the best recommendations to their clients about what to plant. They are committed to working alongside you to help you achieve a beautiful and green setting for your home or business.

Favorite: Tizer Botanic Garden & Arboretum

Favorite: West Mont Flower & Trading Company

