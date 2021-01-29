Best Place to Work

Winner: Blackfoot River Brewing Co.
66 S. Park Ave.
406-449-3005
Founded in 1998 by three passionate homebrewers and beer aficionados, Blackfoot River Brewing Company is one of Helena’s premier breweries. They believe in making their handcrafted beers the right way. They use only the finest traditional ingredients, specifically tailored to each style of beer. Both the brewery and taproom at Blackfoot are always filled with good friends, tasty beer, and a chill atmosphere.
Favorite: St. Peter’s Health
Favorite: VA medical Center—Fort Harrison