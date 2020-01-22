Best Place to Play Pool
1st Place: Valley Hub
4960 N. Montana Ave.
406-443-1957
The Valley Hub offers one of the largest selection of pool tables in Helena as well as gaming machines, and several televisions for watching sporting events. During the summer months, guests can also enjoy their outdoor patio area which features another bar and a stage for live entertainment. On Monday nights, there are 50 cent tacos offered along with the regular supply of microbrews, domestics, hard liquor and a limited wine selection. Whether you’re looking for a cold beverage, late night snack, or a round of pool with friends, the Valley Hub is the place to be.
2nd Place: Miller’s Crossing
3rd Place: The Jester’s Bar
