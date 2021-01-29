Best Place to Play Pool

The Valley Hub offers one of the largest selections of pool tables in Helena as well as gaming machines, and several televisions for watching sporting events. During the summer months, guests can also enjoy their outdoor patio area which features another bar and a stage for live entertainment. On Monday nights, there 50 cent tacos offered along with the regular supply of microbrews, domestics, hard liquor and a limited wine selection. Whether you’re looking for a cold beverage, late night snack, or a round of pool with friends, the Valley Hub is the place to be.