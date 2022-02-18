Best Place to Get Lunch

Located in Helena’s Lundy Center, the Staggering Ox is home to its famed clubfoot sandwiches, featuring cylindrical bread buns stuffed to the gills with delicious meats, cheeses, veggies, and homemade sauces. From the classic meats like ham, turkey, roast beef and salami, to more adventurous additions like pepperoni, crab, and gyro meat, the Staggering Ox serves up tasty and memorable sandwiches for all.