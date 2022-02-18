 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Place to Get Lunch

Winner: Staggering Ox

400 Euclid Ave.

406-443-1729

Located in Helena’s Lundy Center, the Staggering Ox is home to its famed clubfoot sandwiches, featuring cylindrical bread buns stuffed to the gills with delicious meats, cheeses, veggies, and homemade sauces. From the classic meats like ham, turkey, roast beef and salami, to more adventurous additions like pepperoni, crab, and gyro meat, the Staggering Ox serves up tasty and memorable sandwiches for all.

(Staggering Ox was also the winner in the Best Sandwich Shop category).

Favorite: Steffanos Pizza & Sub Shoppe

Favorite: Benny’s Bistro

