Best Place to Get Breakfast

Winner: Steve’s Café
1225 E. Custer Ave (406-444-5010)
630 N. Montana Ave (406-449-6666)
Named Montana’s Best Diner in 2015 by Business Insider, Steve’s Café is a local favorite for breakfast and lunch. The locally owned restaurant serves up unique offerings made with fresh ingredients. Some of the more popular breakfast items include huckleberry-stuffed French toast, homemade sausages and slow roasted corn beef hash. The restaurant’s philosophy is to “serve high quality food in a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere, among friends and family.”
Favorite: Hardware Cafe
Favorite: Shellies Country Café