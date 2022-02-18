 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Place to Get Breakfast

Winner: Steve’s Café

1225 E. Custer Ave (406-444-5010)

630 N. Montana Ave (406-449-6666)

Named Montana’s Best Diner in 2015 by Business Insider, Steve’s Café is a local favorite for breakfast and lunch. The locally owned restaurant serves up unique offerings made with fresh ingredients. Some of the more popular breakfast items include huckleberry-stuffed French toast, homemade sausages and slow roasted corn beef hash. The restaurant’s philosophy is to “serve high quality food in a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere, among friends and family.”

Favorite: Hardware Cafe

Favorite: Shellies Country Café

