Best Place to Enjoy a Cocktail

Located in Helena’s bustling Great Northern Center, Silver Star Steak Company is Montana’s premier steakhouse. They pride themselves on their gourmet food, which includes a refined menu of steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, plus appetizers and small plates to compliment your entrée selection. Silver Star also features a lounge with a warm and friendly atmosphere where you can order your favorite libation. Their weekly happy hour includes live music and tasty appetizers. Whether you are meeting friends for a quick drink after a long day at work or looking for somewhere with a relaxing but happening scene to take you through the night – Silver Star Steak Company is the place to be. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.