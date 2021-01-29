 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Place to Enjoy a Cocktail
0 comments

Best Place to Enjoy a Cocktail

  • 0

Winner: Silver Star Steak Company

833 Great Northern Blvd.

406-495-0677

Located in Helena’s bustling Great Northern Center, Silver Star Steak Company is Montana’s premier steakhouse. They pride themselves on their gourmet food, which includes a refined menu of steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, plus appetizers and small plates to compliment your entrée selection. Silver Star also features a lounge with a warm and friendly atmosphere where you can order your favorite libation. Their weekly happy hour includes live music and tasty appetizers. Whether you are meeting friends for a quick drink after a long day at work or looking for somewhere with a relaxing but happening scene to take you through the night – Silver Star Steak Company is the place to be. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Favorite: On Broadway

Favorite: Windbag Saloon & Grill

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News